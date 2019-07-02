Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Huber Heights Church of God
6900 Brandt Pike
Huber Heights, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Huber Heights Church of God
Sharon FRAME


1952 - 2019
Sharon FRAME Obituary
FRAME, Sharon Kay Age 66, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born November 2, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio. Sharon had a wonderful personality, was loved by a multitude of friends, and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Farley. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Emma Farley; husband, John; son Jason (Alicia) Frame; grandchildren, Jayden, Emma and Raylan; sisters, Lora (David) Chelgren and Sarah Collett; brother, Carl (Jennifer) Farley; and her little dog, Delilah. Family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, Pastor Bill Riley, officiating. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 2, 2019
