FREEMAN, Sharon Veasley Mrs. Sharon Veasley departed this life peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on May 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Sharon was born in Dayton, OH to Alvin and Shirley Freeman. She was saved and baptized at Corinthian Baptist Church and she also attended Greater Love Christian Church. She was a phenomenal Youth Sunday School Teacher at both. She graduated from Colonel White High School and completed business courses at Sinclair Community College. Sharon loved to read, she loved the arts, she loved to travel and was an entrepreneur at her core. She sold jewelry, furniture, home décor, oils, and windows. She was known as the "Picture Lady", ran "Fragrance with Favor", and helped start and run "Window City" (Simply Windows & Doors). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gunney Veasley; her paternal grandparents, Jorden and Mattie Rucker; maternal grandmother, Rosetta Wolfe; her father, Alvin Freeman; sister, Terri Shepherd; uncle, Carlton Freeman; and aunt, Maggie Moon. Sharon leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Tanyike "TK" Smith (Pastor Kenny); her mother, Shirley Freeman; her siblings, Alvin Freeman Jr. "Skip", Darren Freeman, and Monique Ware; her grandchildren, Quincy Jackson of NY, and Troylynn Smith; her three great-grandchildren, Naomi, Malia, and Quincy Jr.; three special friends, Patricia Daugherty, Margaret Alexander, and Teddy Abraham, and a host of dear nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Sharon genuinely loved the Lord and her family. It showed in her conversation, dedication and her giving. She was a remarkable woman and will be deeply missed. Walk-through/viewing 10-11 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Faith Vision Baptist Church, 2915 Mc Call St., Rev. Shaw, Pastor. Services 11 AM with Pastor Kenny Smith, of Greater Love Christian Church, officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020