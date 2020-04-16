Home

FRYE, Sharon G. Age 72, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence. Sharon was a Medical Records Coder retiring from Good Samaritan Hospital after many years of service, volunteered at and was a member of Silver Sneakers at the Huber Heights YMCA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ralph J; parents, Claude & Elizabeth Miller; and brother, Myles Miller. Sharon is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sherri & Jeff Dix of Lebanon; son & daughter-in-law, Rich & Trish Frye of Newark; brothers & sisters-in-law, Ron & Carol Miller of Beavercreek, Rod & Anita Miller of West Carrollton; grandchildren, Jonathan & Tyler Dix, Kyle & Wyatt Frye; and many other relatives & friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment at Valley View Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Sharon's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
