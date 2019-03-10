|
|
HAYES, Sharon Kay Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. Sharon was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 4, 1943 to the late Greene Kelly Brewer and Stella Willinghoff. Sharon is survived by her son, Robert Kelly Hayes; daughter, Regina Coffey; son, Brad Hayes; son, Doug Hayes; 9 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Brewer. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S Dixie Highway. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019