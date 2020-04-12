|
HERBST, Sharon A. 71 of Dayton Oh passed away at the Village of the Greene of Beavercreek, OH. on April 10,2020. She was born on June 8, 1948 and is proceeded in death by her parents Jesse E. Steberl and Charlotte A Steberl. She was a loving mother, grandmother, also known as "marker" by her grandchildren and friend to many. She never knew a stranger. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Tami (Lonnie) Senkowski of Tampa Fl; Kymberlee (Melvin) Holmes of Dayton Oh; 5 grandchildren, Kody, Kaleb (Angela) Kameron Sortman, and Dylan and Hunter Young. She is also survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister. Mark (Robin) Steberl of Dayton Oh; William M.Steberl of Union Oh and Mary Lynn ( Richard ) Dresher of Winter Garden Fl, as well as 3 nephews, 1 niece and 1 great nephew and 2 great nieces. Due to Covid 19 a private immediate family service will be held on April 16,2020 and a future memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020