Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon HERBST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon HERBST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon HERBST Obituary
HERBST, Sharon A. 71 of Dayton Oh passed away at the Village of the Greene of Beavercreek, OH. on April 10,2020. She was born on June 8, 1948 and is proceeded in death by her parents Jesse E. Steberl and Charlotte A Steberl. She was a loving mother, grandmother, also known as "marker" by her grandchildren and friend to many. She never knew a stranger. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Tami (Lonnie) Senkowski of Tampa Fl; Kymberlee (Melvin) Holmes of Dayton Oh; 5 grandchildren, Kody, Kaleb (Angela) Kameron Sortman, and Dylan and Hunter Young. She is also survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister. Mark (Robin) Steberl of Dayton Oh; William M.Steberl of Union Oh and Mary Lynn ( Richard ) Dresher of Winter Garden Fl, as well as 3 nephews, 1 niece and 1 great nephew and 2 great nieces. Due to Covid 19 a private immediate family service will be held on April 16,2020 and a future memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -