HERRES, Sharon Lee An amazingly giving and loving wife, mom, and grandma, Sharon Lee Herres "Bug", age 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at her home. While she may be gone, she will forever be remembered by her husband of almost 60 years, Phillip Herres, sister Sandy Kasel, children Gigi (John) Withrow, Phillip (Kristy) Herres, Donny (Lisa) Herres, and Stevie Herres, grandchildren Ciera (Brian) Madden, Danny Herres (Madison), Sean Withrow, Chelsea (Colin) Baker, Jamie (Evan) Haarmeyer, Sydney Withrow, Madison Herres, Peyton Herres, Jordan Herres, and Brook Herres, great-grandsons Danny, Grayson, and Liam, and many nieces and nephews. In death, Sharon joined her parents Max and Geraldine (Riggs) Tidwell, grandmother Mackie H. Riggs, and her beloved son, Danny Herres. She was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, where she graduated from Stebbins High School in 1962. She married her husband, Phillip, that same year, and soon started a family. Sharon, along with her husband Phillip, owned and operated a very successful family business for over 35 years. Sharon absolutely loved to be on the go. She enjoyed shopping, trips to the casino, traveling, and especially cruising the Caribbean Islands with her family. Sharon was always rooting on the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to participate during her Life Celebration Graveside at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Monday, April 27th, at 12:00 p.m. Please use Sharon's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on her tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to (324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45420) or plant a memorial tree in memory of Sharon at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
