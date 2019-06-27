Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
PHILLIPS, Sharon Kay Age 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence. Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Clarke of Miamisburg, Celeste Phillips-Clark of Huber Heights; sister, Phyllis Tharp of Huber Heights; nephews, Chad Tharp, Denny Tharp; grandsons, Dylan Payne, James Channels; mom, Marian Bowling; special friends, Mel Wilcox, Dorothy Chamberlain, Marilyn Cox, Rosie Chambers; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5750 Shull Road with Presiding, President Lutz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in Sharon's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
