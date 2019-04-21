|
|
LAWSON (Hunt), Sharon Age 62, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1956 in Cincinnati to the late Robert and Helen (Watt) Lierer. Sharon married Donald Lawson, and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2018. She was employed at CCI Connected, where she worked as a caretaker. Sharon was a caretaker for 30 years, and loved what she did. In her spare time, Sharon loved shopping and spending time with her grandbabies. She will be dearly missed. Sharon is survived by her children; Jennifer and Mark; many grandchildren; and many siblings. At Sharon's request, there will be a private, small family viewing. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019