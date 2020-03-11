|
|
LEE, Sharon Age 74 of New Carlisle passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born in Dayton on February 26, 1946 the daughter of Keith Richard & Mary Louise (Tyree) Crumrine. She loved golfing and bowling and loved to ride bicycles with her sister. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and woodworking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters Kelly (Mike) Wardley and Gina (Aaron) Heffner; grandchildren Britany (Kyle) Stankowski, Chelsea (John) Zeller, Lindsay Wells, Clayton Cooper and Jessie Cooper; great grandchildren Spencer Stankowski, Charlie Zeller and Zaiden Pak; sisters Bonnie (Ronnie) Thompson and Tina (Dave) Hornsby; several nieces and nephews and her special cat "Thomas". She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Robin Edwards. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm 3:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020