Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon LEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon LEE Obituary
LEE, Sharon Age 74 of New Carlisle passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born in Dayton on February 26, 1946 the daughter of Keith Richard & Mary Louise (Tyree) Crumrine. She loved golfing and bowling and loved to ride bicycles with her sister. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and woodworking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters Kelly (Mike) Wardley and Gina (Aaron) Heffner; grandchildren Britany (Kyle) Stankowski, Chelsea (John) Zeller, Lindsay Wells, Clayton Cooper and Jessie Cooper; great grandchildren Spencer Stankowski, Charlie Zeller and Zaiden Pak; sisters Bonnie (Ronnie) Thompson and Tina (Dave) Hornsby; several nieces and nephews and her special cat "Thomas". She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Robin Edwards. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm 3:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -