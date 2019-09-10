|
LEETH, Sharon Lee 74, of Springfield, passed away September 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 7, 1944 in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas Jacob and Larraine L. (Flack) Brown. Sharon enjoyed bingo, nascar and football but her most beloved pastime was spending time with her family and friends at family get togethers. She had been employed as a dietician at Hope House Manor. Survivors include three children; Raymond (Trish) Anderson, Bonnie Johnson and Pam (Justin) Harris, grandchildren; Brian, Sharon, Chris, James, Donald, Sarah, Christina, Justin, Kylie, Shawnda, Amber, Jeff, Kelsey, Kyle, Chase, Shane and Larry, 30 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two sisters; Brenda (Steve) Baker and Nancy (Matthews) Flannery, one brother; Tommy (Beth) Brown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Raymond Anderson and the love of her life; Sherman Leeth, one son; Rodger Anderson, one sister; Judith (Brown) Legge and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in Glen Haven Chapel with Pastor Kristi Payne officiating. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 10, 2019