LOWE, Sharon Of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born April 1, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of G. Marie (Gose) and Vern Heizer, Sr. Sharon graduated from Fairmont High School in 1964 and received her B.A. in Education from Miami University of Ohio, where she enjoyed playing on the Miami University Field Hockey team. After graduating, she taught for 5 years before finding her passion in non-profit human services. She retired after 30 years devoting 12 of those years to the YWCA of Dayton and 17 years to Miami Valley Child Development Centers. After retirement, she continued her care giving to her friend, Lois Turner. Sharon was always an advocate for others and stood for integrity, honesty, class, grace, respect and tradition. She loved her Border Collies, was an avid Bengals and University of Michigan fan. Most importantly, she was devoted to her loving family and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Donald F. Lowe. Sharon is survived by children, Dustin Lowe and Crystal Lowe; grandchildren, Layne Phillips and Capree Lowe; step-granddaughter, Ceirra Price; siblings, Barbara (Phil) Book, Joyce (Steve) Pendell and Vern Heizer, Jr. along with many other family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Sharon's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at for their loving care. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019