LOWER, Sharon Lee Age 71 of Beavercreek, passed away August 5, 2019. She was born May 16, 1948 to the late Clyde and Pauline Cohagen. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis Lower, son Timothy Lower (Jody), sister Robin Cohagen (Cecelia), her canine companion Charlie and many friends and family. She was an active member of Holiday at Home, volunteered at Pollen Farms and was a member of various dog organizations. She was very active at her church. Her passion was genealogy, painting and ceramics. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at The Church on the Rock, 321 Edgar Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019