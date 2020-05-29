MEREDITH, Sharon Connerton Age 59, passed away May 22, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born to the late Joan and Daniel Connerton on September 18, 1960 in Philadelphia, PA. Sharon was a loving wife, good friend and animal lover. She was the proprietor of Delightful Photography, employed by Waycross and volunteered for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Mark Meredith; brother, John (Kelly) Connerton; sister, Diane Stelacio and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Connerton. A Celebration of Life will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Roosevelt Chapel, on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dayton Humane Society, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.