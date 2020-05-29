Sharon MEREDITH Sharon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEREDITH, Sharon Connerton Age 59, passed away May 22, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born to the late Joan and Daniel Connerton on September 18, 1960 in Philadelphia, PA. Sharon was a loving wife, good friend and animal lover. She was the proprietor of Delightful Photography, employed by Waycross and volunteered for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Mark Meredith; brother, John (Kelly) Connerton; sister, Diane Stelacio and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Connerton. A Celebration of Life will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Roosevelt Chapel, on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dayton Humane Society, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved