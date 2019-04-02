MILLER (Smith), Sharon Lee Age 70 of Union, was carried by angels into the arms of Jesus on March 31, 2019, with her family by her side. Sharon was born to Bernard and Nellie Smith on March 9, 1949. She is preceded in passing by both of her parents, and by granddaughter, Megan Miller. Sharon is survived by Calvin, her loving husband of 55 years; her precious kids Robin (Ron) Short, Gary (Sherrie) Miller, and Amy Cox; sister, Patty Stacey, and brothers, Bernie (Brenda) Smith and Curt (Lee) Smith. She also leaves, as a special gift to this world, her greatest blessings, her pride and joy her grandchildren: Brad (Alyssa) Short, Bethany (Colt) Cox, Nicole Miller, Jessica Miller, Jacob Cox and great-granddaughter, Ellie Short. Sharon is and will always be our light and love. She blessed our family with the gifts of her life and love, her faith and joy, and her wisdom and strength. She is Mom, Mamaw, MooMoo - and she is forever in our hearts until we are reunited on Heaven's Bright Shore. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 am until time of service. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary