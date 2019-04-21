Home

MILLER, Sharon Ann Age 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sharon worked in a support position at Keller-Williams Realty Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jane Conners; and by a brother, Thomas Conners. She is survived by her children, Robert (Robin) Miller, Christie (Dan) Zimmer, and Trish (Ron) Crague; a sister, Patricia Conners; and four grandchildren, Josh Zimmer, Nicole Zimmer, Jordan Miller, and Andrew Miller. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
