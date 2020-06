NIEKAMP, Sharon Lousina Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving, kind, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and wife. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers that have taken care of Sharon over the years. A visitation will be held Monday, June 8, from 2pm-4pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458 or to Ferst Readers at www.ferstreaders.org . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com