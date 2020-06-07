NIEKAMP, Sharon Lousina Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving, kind, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and wife. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers that have taken care of Sharon over the years. A visitation will be held Monday, June 8, from 2pm-4pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458 or to Ferst Readers at www.ferstreaders.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.