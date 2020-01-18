Home

Sharon O?HARA Obituary
O'HARA, Sharon L. Age 77, passed away January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Frances Wiggenhorn and her sister Vicki McCoy. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Dennis and her children Joanne (Mike) Cummins, Brian O'Hara and Steve (Kelly) O'Hara. Grandchildren Shannon (Alex Strader) Cummins, Megan (Zach) Dumler, Trevor (Nicole) O'Hara, Ashley O'Hara, Sully O'Hara, Quinn O'Hara, Connor O'Hara and Nolan O'Hara. Great grandchildren Bryce, Archer and Lucy. She retired from the Kettering school system. She enjoyed her family, crafts, and over the years tennis, golf, mah jongg, the water and her trips to Florida. Private services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Fund PO Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
