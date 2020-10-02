1/1
Sharon OVERHOLTZ
OVERHOLTZ, Sharon A. Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Sharon was born in Dayton, on August 26, 1946, to the late Robert & Jeanette Deardorff. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Emberton. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kirk Overholtz; close cousin, Paulette; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Newcomer North Chapel 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
