PARKISON, Sharon Ann Age 75, of Beavercreek passed away Sunday, April 26 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Bob and Juanita Gleadall, sister Judy DeDiemar and daughter Kristen Parkison. She is survived by her husband Don L. Parkison of Beavercreek. Son Darin and wife Sarah of Severna Park, MD. Grandchildren Abigail, Daniel and Nathan. Daughter Staci and husband Paul Auer of Beavercreek, OH. Grandchildren Jacob, Dawson, Lucas and Loren. One brother Robert Gleadall of Atlanta, GA. Niece Joyce and husband Greg Labenski of Beavercreek, OH. Great nieces and nephew Morgan, Madylin and Levi. Sharon is also survived by a host of other loving family members and close friends. Sharon's love and care for people was shown to her family and friends every day, to so many patients throughout her 40-year career in dental hygiene, and to her church family at Beaver UCC. Private services, due to Covid 19 restrictions, were held at Beaver United Church of Christ with Reverend Brian Eastman officiating. Interment was at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Family suggests donations be made in Sharon's name to the Ohio Dental Association Foundation (https://oda.org/donate/foundation/step1/) Condolences. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020