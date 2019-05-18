PAUL, Sharon Ann Age 67, of West Milton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at . She was born September 8, 1951 to the late Harry M. & N. Jane (Hartley) Kennedy in Bucyrus, Ohio. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Gene Paul of 38 years; son Ryan (Amanda) Paul of Vandalia; granddaughter Camryn Paul of Vandalia; brother Gary (Becky) Kennedy of San Diego, CA; uncle Donald (Nora) Hartley of Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was a physical education teacher at Milton-Union Middle School from 1973-2003. She also was the Milton-Union Girls Tennis coach for 37 years accumulating a 509-159 record where she never had a losing record. Sharon also was the Wright State University Women's Tennis coach for 5 years in the late 1980s accumulating a record of 61-42. Sharon was the first female president of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association and is a member of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame. She also is a member of the Milton-Union Athletic Hall of Fame and won the awards of National Federation of High School Coaches Coach of the Year and the Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Former players and assistant coaches will be serving as Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Monday, May 20 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Paul Scholarship Fund c/o Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Sharon may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary