1/
Sharon PINNICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINNICK, Sharon K. Age 67 of Farmersville, OH, passed away Monday September 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Sharon was the former Clerk for the Village of Farmersville, OH. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Craig Pinnick, children; Craig, Jr. (Heather), Chris (Erica) and Courtney (Stephanie), sisters; Debra Carpenter, Shirley (Brian) Shaw, brother; Don (Kathleen) Collins, grandchildren; Grayson, Tristan, David, Karleen, Kayla, Kylee, Bella and Samantha and dear friends Dave and Lucinda Huff. Visitation will be Friday September 25, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ithaca Cemetery, St. Rt. 503 North, Ithaca (Darke Co.), OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Sharon's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ithaca Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved