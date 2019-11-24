|
|
RECORDS, Sharon "Ann" 71, of West Carrollton passed away Friday, November 15 2019. She was born July 13, 1948 in Mt. Sterling Kentucky. She is survived by her children Amy (Chris) Williams and Doug (Tami) Records. Grandchildren Christopher (Danielle), Matthew( Torie) Erin(Jeff) and Michael, Great grandchildren, Sophie, Sydney, Liam, Ryan and Luke. Brothers Danny and Ralph Branham. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Dolly(Walters) Branham, brothers James and Virgil Branham and her loving husband of 50 years Larry Roy Records. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019