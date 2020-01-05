|
RIDDLE, Sharon A. 77, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 1, 1943 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of Acris and Hazel (Wallace) Moore. Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years; John Riddle, three children; Chris Riddle and Larry (Becky) Riddle of Springfield and Rick Riddle of Tennessee, three grandchildren; Tiffany (Sean)Melia, Boston, Mass., Shannen Brown (Daniel Overholser) and Ryan Brown, Springfield, two great grandchildren, whom were the light of her life, Kayne Michael and Hunter Jo, brother; Roger Moore of Mechanicsburg, special nephew Jimtom (Debbie) Moore and special friends; Judy Graves, Kim Cave, Connie Morrison, Ellie Wiles, Lynette Dewitt, Evie Bibb, Rick and Ruth Yontz and Danny and Debbie Neely. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; James Moore, a sister; Jeaniene Dixon and a daughter; Tammy Brown. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 5:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020