ROBINSON (Bailey), Sharon 71, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on July 22, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 3, 1949, in Springfield, to Winford Kent Bailey and Flora (Brown) Bailey. Sharon leaves behind her husband of 54 years; Thomas E. Robinson, two sons; Thomas Michael Robinson and Robert Kent Robinson and his special partner; Tina, grandchildren; Brooke, Morgan, twins Sean and Austin, Shelby, Tori, Bailey and Gretchen. Sharon graduated from Northeastern High School where she received several academic awards and entered several beauty pageants. She was retired from the Masonic Home. Sharon loved spending time with and cooking for her family. She was known for her fried chicken, pecan pie and spaghetti. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.