Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
F.O.E #3491
376 Quick Road
New Carlisle, OH
Sharon RUPERT


1952 - 2019
Sharon RUPERT Obituary
RUPERT, Sharon D. 66, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born October 10, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Elwood Sr. & Donna (Peck) Bowers. She retired from Springfield Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Chris Rupert; children, Donna (Clyde) Marker, Donald Melton, Nicki Craft; step daughter, Andrea Rupert; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Elwood Bowers Jr., Jerry Ballard & Lee Ballard ; sisters, Eilene (Don) Clayborn, Sandra (Rich) Albert, Robin Poffenberger, Patty Faustman, & Lisa (Bill) Norman; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, James Rupert; and a brother, Ronald Ballard. A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6-10 PM at the F.O.E #3491, 376 Quick Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019
