RUPERT, Sharon D. 66, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born October 10, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Elwood Sr. & Donna (Peck) Bowers. She retired from Springfield Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Chris Rupert; children, Donna (Clyde) Marker, Donald Melton, Nicki Craft; step daughter, Andrea Rupert; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Elwood Bowers Jr., Jerry Ballard & Lee Ballard ; sisters, Eilene (Don) Clayborn, Sandra (Rich) Albert, Robin Poffenberger, Patty Faustman, & Lisa (Bill) Norman; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, James Rupert; and a brother, Ronald Ballard. A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6-10 PM at the F.O.E #3491, 376 Quick Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019