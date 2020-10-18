1/1
SHARON RYAN
RYAN, Sharon Marie Sharon Marie Ryan, age 74, of Middletown, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 15, 1945, in Middletown, OH, to N. Edgar and Christine (Hendrickson) Long. Sharon was a Homemaker, a member of First Presbyterian Church, a published puzzle maker, published poet, and owner of her Caned Chair business. She loved to travel and was devoted to her family whom she loved spending her time with. Sharon is survived by her husband, Robert J. Ryan; children, Andrew D. (Cristina) Ryan, Nathan E.L. (Ruth) Ryan, Molly M. (T.J.) Larison, Jessica M. (Terry) Duncan, Samuel P. Ryan, Benjamin D. (Felicia) Ryan; grandchildren, Andrew, Lydia, Emma, Matthew, Missy, Richard, Corey, Alyssa, Alex, Michael, Kara, Savannah, Saige, Jack, Violet, Holly, Kelli, Josh, Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, and sister, Bonnie Long. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert J. Ryan Jr.; daughter, Christy L. Biddle, and granddaughter, Samantha Larison. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com.


Published in Journal-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
