SAIN, Sharon A. Age 61, New Birth was on Monday, September 16, 2019. Sharon was born September 13, 1958 in Dayton, OH to the late David Sain Sr. and Marian D. Sain. She retired from the V.A. Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sharon is survived by her loving brother, David Sain Jr. (Sarah), and stepbrother, James Smith; special sisters, Karla Wright, Jenny McClain; Godmother, Ella Bell; loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, September 20, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019