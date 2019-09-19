Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon SAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon SAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon SAIN Obituary
SAIN, Sharon A. Age 61, New Birth was on Monday, September 16, 2019. Sharon was born September 13, 1958 in Dayton, OH to the late David Sain Sr. and Marian D. Sain. She retired from the V.A. Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sharon is survived by her loving brother, David Sain Jr. (Sarah), and stepbrother, James Smith; special sisters, Karla Wright, Jenny McClain; Godmother, Ella Bell; loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, September 20, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.