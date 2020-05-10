|
SAMSON (Lincoln), Sharon Ann Age 72, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. After receiving a shocking diagnosis of advanced-stage pancreatic cancer in February, Sharon did all she could to fight for her life. Her grace and strength, in sickness and in health, have been an inspiration to all who have known her. Sharon was born in Dayton, OH on November 3, 1947 to Della and Russell Lincoln. A lifelong member of Corpus Christi Parish and graduate of Colonel White High School, Sharon was a dedicated friend to many. Professionally, Sharon worked at Mead Co. and, after taking years off to focus on her family, became a librarian and educational aide at Corpus Christi School, where she touched the lives of many children and their families. Never one to relax, Sharon also worked at Handyman Ace Hardware where she befriended coworkers and customers alike. Sharon's radiant smile was always there to greet family and friends, filling them with warmth. Sharon is preceded in death by her beloved mother Della (Wourms) Lincoln, father Russell Lincoln and husband John Samson. She is survived by her children Jeannette (Dennis) Harbin, Rachel Samson (Steve) Bell, Christen Samson, Jordan (Julie) Samson; grandchildren Danica and Courtney Harbin, Madelyn Samson, Veronica and Ramsey Bell, Cooper and Ellie Samson; siblings Jim (Cheryl) Lincoln, Ron Lincoln, Carol (Mario) Mancini, Rick Lincoln, and Kathy Lincoln; nieces and nephews; and several stray animals who have fallen into her care. Sharon's life has been a lesson in selflessness, generosity, humility, and strength. She was the heart of her family and her love for all of us was so great, it seems impossible to navigate life without her. We all love her so much and will miss her forever. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home when public gatherings are no longer restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information will be posted when available. Please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com to share memories or condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to advance Sharon's missions to help children and to promote education and research on topics that touch our lives. Please consider donations to the or in Sharon's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020