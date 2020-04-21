Home

SAVAGE, Sharon A. Age 69, of Brookville, went to be with God, Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Gray; and her twin sister, Karen Martin. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jay; son, Danny Savage; daughter, Dawn (Chuck) Adams; granddaughters, Katelyn, Alexis, and Journee; great grandchildren, Kinsley "Rosie" and Braxton; siblings, Pam (Ron) Guehring, Bonnie Rodgers, and James (Angie) Gray; and beloved pet, Snickers. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and traveling with her granddaughters. There will be an entombment Wednesday, April 22 at 12PM at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
