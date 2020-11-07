1/1
Sharon SHULTZ
SHULTZ, Sharon L.

Age 84 of Lebanon, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by her

husband of 66 years Paul Shultz, 4 children; Debbie McNeal, Tom (Janet) Shultz,

Denise (Russ) Alford, Darlene (Mike) Bonifield, grandchildren; Andrea, Rachel, Michael Shultz, Jennifer Lingenfelter, Karla McNeal, David, Jeff,

Marie Alford, Paul, Jena Bonifield and 11 great-grandchildren. Sharon was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church, Corvett, Troy, and was a Girl Scout leader. She

enjoyed traveling, gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed teaching ceramics for many years and was an avid seamstress. Funeral Service 12 noon Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd. Pastor Don Frederick officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 am until 12 noon Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in her memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
