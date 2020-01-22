|
|
WHITACRE, Sharon R. 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Sherry was born August 23, 1942 to Vincent and Patricia Hannon and was raised in the home of her special aunt and uncle, William and Mary (Hannon) McLean. She was a 1960 graduate of Catholic Central High School, where she met the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Michael Whitacre. Following their marriage in 1961, Sharon spent the next several years happily raising their four children before reentering the workforce as a pharmacy technician, retiring from Rite Aid Pharmacy after 25 years of service. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Michael (Susie) Whitacre, Lisa (Jeffrey) Flores and Shane (Sherry) Whitacre; son-in-law, Daniel Rape; sisters, Terry Clark and Patricia DeWine; brother, Mick (Marilyn) Hannon; 11 grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Whitacre, Abby (Ted) Womble, Madeline Whitacre, Stephen Valley, Seth, Adam and Noah Rape, Connor, Payton, Keegan and Bradie Whitacre; one great grandchild, Bailey Whitacre; brothers-in-law, Joe (Gretchen) Whitacre, Steve (Connie) Whitacre; sisters-in-law, Christine Wissinger, Rene (Ralph) Talkers; her family of McLean cousins, Maria, Billy, John, Marty and Ann and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jamie Rape in 2017, her brother, Jack Hannon, brother-in-law, Paul DeWine and sister-in-law, Kate Whitacre. The family extends their gratitude to our many supportive family members and friends, the Springfield Cancer Center and the kind and compassionate staff of . Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Sherry would have appreciated support of the or .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020