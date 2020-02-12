Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel
Sharon WILSON


1955 - 2020
Sharon WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Sharon G. 65, of Springfield, passed away February 8, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 20, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Eugene and Shirley Ruth (Golden) Crain. Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed watching Texas Flip N Move and spending time with her family. She had been employed in Home Health Care. Survivors include two daughters; April Brauning and Donna (Chuck) Hughes, Springfield, seven grandchildren; Chayla, John, Charles, Damien, Christopher, Tazhyana and Heather, seven great great grandchildren; Elliot, Harmony, Sebastian, Allyssa, Misty, John Jr., and Emily, siblings; Kenneth (Paula) Crain, Dayton, Gina Naumott, Tipp City, Rodney Crain and Robert Crain, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Richard Eugene Wilson Jr., January 16, 1977 and a sister; Debora Edgington and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Keith Cochran officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30AM until the beginning of the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
