Sharon WOLKE
1960 - 2020
WOLKE, Sharon K. Age 59, of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Sharon was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 1, 1960, to Charles Edward Hensley and Linda Mae Jackson Hensley. Sharon can be described as a mom (MOMMA!!!) for everyone and was always the life of the party! She was a lover, giver, and provider for any situation she ever found herself in. Momma lived life the same way she listened to her music. It was always cranked up loud, fast paced, and making a statement. You could find her cooking, cleaning, dancing, working in one room and the music was blowing the windows out in another room! While Momma's passion was music, her true passion that made her glow was family and friends! We'll all miss her greatly! Sharon is survived by her husband, Raymond Wolke; daughter, Brittany Rand; son in law, Matthew Rand; brother, Charlie Hensley; nephew, Ryon Hensley; step-son, Josh Wolke; grandchildren, Tatum and Trevor Wolke. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward and Linda Mae Hensley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 13, 2020.
