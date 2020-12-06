1/1
Sharrie SORRELL
SORRELL, Sharrie L.

Age 76, of Washington Township, passed away Monday,

November 30th at Kettering Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on December 12th, 1943, to Jane and Elmer Webb in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Jane; brother, Jack Webb and sister-in-law, Nancy Hughes. Sharrie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles; daughter, Kimberly (Bruce) Mutschler; son, Thomas Sorrell; grandsons, Christopher, Nicholas, Theodore, Tyler and Robert; and her loving sister, JoAnn (Jerry) Warner. Also, left to grieve are numerous family and friends. Sharrie was a graduate of Belmont High School and grew up near the University of Dayton. She was a big UD Flyer Basketball fan. Sharrie always made a house a home by hosting many holidays, Sunday dinners and cookouts. Everyone raved about her cooking and baking. She also was known for her interior decorating style and always finding that unique item or piece of furniture. But most of all, Sharrie was all about family and how proud she was of Kim and Tom and her five grandsons. She often told the boys "there is a big world out there, go out and make it happen". She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church for over 46 years and was steadfast in her faith. Sharrie's passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts and will forever be loved and remembered. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors on the 3rd floor ICU for their excellent care. A Mass Celebration of Sharrie's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton in her memory. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
