COMBS, Shaun Richard 33 of Dayton, passed away April 21, 2019. He was born in Dayton to Karen and Tony Combs. Shaun loved to fish and being outdoors. He was a skilled arborist and landscaper. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. He was a selfless and giving man, always willing to help those in need. He took great pride and joy in his niece and nephews. Shaun was a caring, kind, and compassionate son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.Shaun was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Sylvia Combs and maternal grandparents, Shirley Morgan. Shaun is survived by his loving parents, Karen and Tony Combs; sister, Ashley (Joe) Thompson; brother, Tony Combs, Jr.; niece and nephews, Jayde, Bryce, Lucas, Tony III, Michael, and Brayden; grandfather, Earn Morgan; loyal canine companion, Remy; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30am - 10:30am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd.). Funeral service to follow at 10:30am. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary