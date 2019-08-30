Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bethesda Temple Church
3701 Salem Ave.
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethesda Temple Church
3701 Salem Ave.
EMBRY-AUSTIN, Shauna Renae Age 50, born January 5, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Embry. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William Austin; father, Elmer Embry; sons, Shaun Allen, Thomas Austin; daughter, Grace Allen; sister-in-law, Vanita Austin; special nephew, Daniel Austin; grandchild, Sevyn Allen; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Calling hour 9:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
