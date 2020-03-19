|
ANGEL, Shawn Age 23 of Trenton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born March 27, 1996 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Shawn enjoyed playing video games, working with computers and electronics and skateboarding. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Brandi and Kenneth Linton; his father, Paul Angel; maternal grandparents, Marion and Carla Kidd; two sisters, Kyla Angel and (Marcus Calhoun), and Lisa Angel; niece Kalahnie; nephews Cash, Jaxon and Marcus, Jr.; fiancée, Mackenzie Cheesman; best friend, William Ingram; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020