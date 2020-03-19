Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn ANGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn ANGEL


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn ANGEL Obituary
ANGEL, Shawn Age 23 of Trenton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born March 27, 1996 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Shawn enjoyed playing video games, working with computers and electronics and skateboarding. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Brandi and Kenneth Linton; his father, Paul Angel; maternal grandparents, Marion and Carla Kidd; two sisters, Kyla Angel and (Marcus Calhoun), and Lisa Angel; niece Kalahnie; nephews Cash, Jaxon and Marcus, Jr.; fiancée, Mackenzie Cheesman; best friend, William Ingram; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -