DANIELS, Shawn E. 45, unexpectedly passed away at home Saturday morning May 11th, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1974 to Mary (Curry) and Brandon Daniels. He lived his life making everyone smile. He was always the center of attention, with a heart of gold and so much love for his family and friends. He is survived by his father, Brandon (Sally) Daniels; his mother, Mary Daniels (Randy) all of Springfield; three brothers, Brandon Daniels II, Dustin (Jennifer) Daniels, Justin Daniels(Tiffany); three nieces, all of Springfield; sister, Brandy & (Paul) Baker of Springfield; two sons, Matthew Mullins and Jacob & (Toni) Frisbie; six grandchildren, all of Springfield; two uncles and one aunt as well as multiple cousins. He is processed in death by his oldest brother, Randall Daniels; one grandchild; both sets of grandparents; four uncles and two aunts. There will be a memorial service Saturday May 18th, 2019 from 3:00- 5:00 pm at Victory Faith Center, 424 South Fountain Avenue. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary