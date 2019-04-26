|
HICKEY, Shawn Allen Age 44 went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 21, 2019. He was born August 31, 1974 in Hamilton to Crayton Hickey, Sr. and the late Donna (nee Spires) Hickey. Shawn is survived by his father Crayton Hickey, Sr.; big brother Crayton Hickey, Jr.; twin sister Shawnda (Jesus) Hickey-Ruiz and was also survived by countless aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. "Bub", as everyone knew him, attended Highway of Holiness and was a cement mason for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Hickey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019