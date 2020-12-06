1/1
Shawn KAUFFMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAUFFMAN, Shawn C.

Age 47, passed away November 23, 2020. A 1993 graduate of Riverside H.S., employee of Morgan Linen and Uniform Services. He enjoyed building projects & remodeling. Preceded in death by his mother,

Pamela D. Kauffman. Survived by fiancée, Coranna Burchfield; her sons, Dakota Brown &

Michael (Taylor) Wilcox; and their children, Maliyah and

Jeremiah; father and stepmother, Paul R. Kauffman and Dixie E. (Titus) Kauffman, New Hampshire, OH; uncles, Harold G. Kauffman of San Diego, CA, Thomas J. (Sandra) Kauffman, Concord, NC; cousins, Jonathan and Tracey; half-brother, Thomas A. Rice of Fort Wayne, IN; cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Special friends, Nathanial Dabe, Justin Dabe, Damian Dabe, William Gamble, and Josh Martin. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, he

requested that donations be sent to Coranna Burchfield,

2136 Claggett Dr., Dayton, Ohio. They will be distributed in his name to his favorite charities. Special thanks and gratitude to H. H. Roberts and the staff of Hospice of Dayton. Final

disposition cremation.


HHRoberts.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved