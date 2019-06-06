LAMBACHER, Shawn Eric Shawn Eric Lambacher, age 63, of Galena, OH, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, after a courageous battle with several health issues. He was born March 26th, 1956 in Berea, OH, the son of William G. and Dorothy A. (Hanser) Lambacher of Springfield, OH. Shawn was a 1974 graduate of Springfield North High School, and of Purdue University, where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He also earned an MBA from Purdue. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity while at Purdue, and in his younger years he was a competitive swimmer. Shawn married the love of his life, Barbara J. Summers, on May 30th, 1981. Shawn served as Chief Financial Officer for Varo Engineers in Dublin, OH, and was active for several years in the PolymerOhio trade association. He also served on the Stewardship Board of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of German Village in Columbus, OH. A hard worker, Shawn was also easy going and ready for any challenge- whether at work or play. He loved spending time with family and friends. Described as being very considerate, caring, and devoted to his wife and family, he will be remembered as selfless. Shawn was known to be a jokester, especially delighting in "Dad" jokes. He enjoyed watching movies, golfing, and all Cleveland and Purdue sports. Seeing the country by car, he was always eager to do the vacation driving. Shawn's children fondly remember his "Munchie Runs" on every trip. His greatest accomplishment was raising a happy family and seeing his children grow to be successful in their own right. Shawn is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, along with his parents, and son Brandon, Phoenix, AZ, and daughters Ashley, Dublin, OH, and Chelsea, Columbus, OH, as well as brothers Don (Dana), Strongsville, OH, and Scott, Providence, RI. Friends may call Sunday, June 9th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3 in Sunbury, OH. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 766 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shawn's memory may be made to the church. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Lambacher family. Special memories and condolences may be expressed to them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary