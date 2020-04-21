Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Schnitzler


1972 - 2020
Shawn Schnitzler Obituary
SCHNITZLER, Shawn David 47, of Springfield, passed away April 18, 2020 in his home. He was born June 2, 1972 in Springfield, the son of Larry R. Schnitzler and Sonja (Ballentine) Schnitzler. Shawn loved baseball and softball and was a huge presence in the Clark County Softball Leagues. He was employed at C & S Coating. Shawn was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Urbana University. He is survived by his mother; Sonja Schnitzler, his father; Larry R. (Sandy) Schnitzler, one son; Xavier Alan Jordan, one brother; Tait (Elizabeth) Schnitzler, two nieces; Kelcie Schnitzler and Kyleigh Schnitzler and many good friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
