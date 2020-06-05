Shawn SIMS
1974 - 2020
SIMS, Shawn Eugene 45, of Springfield, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born August 20, 1974 in Xenia, the son of Larry Eugene Sims and Mary Watson-Martin. Shawn enjoyed riding his motorcycle, all kinds of sports, gambling, traveling and truly loved spending time with his family and many friends. He was the owner of Dunrite Tree Care. Survivors include his loving wife, Stacy (Grabill) Sims; his beloved mother, Mary Watson-Martin and fiance, Gary Nookes; children, Bryson (Mallory) Sims, Breanna Roush, Jules Roberts, Kristen Dopel and Nicholas Walker; three grandchildren, Maelyn Sims, Britton Sims and Cayson Dopel; brothers, Brandon Sims and Brent (Jessica) Hall; nephews, Joshua, Dylan and Devin; niece, Delaney and many other loving family members and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Sims; his maternal grandmother, Imogene Watson, his maternal step grandfather, Jesse Hart; his father in law, John Grabill; his step father, Timothy Hall and by many cousins, aunts, uncles and other family members. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
