BEAL, Shea C. 28 of Springfield passed away April 23, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 9, 1992, the son of James "Jamie" and Teri Beal. Shea was a vet tech with MedVet in Dayton, a job that he loved. He was a proud member of Equality Springfield and Gate 5 of Columbus. He was known as the face of the LGBTQ community in Springfield and spoke at several rallies. He was known as a talented song writer, musician, artist and for his love of animals. Shea was preceded death by his grandparents Carolyn A. Cruea, Max Brazzell and Dick Wagoner. Left to cherish his memory his father Jamie (Anne) Beal; mother Teri (Shaun) Wagoner; grandparents Mary Koch-Brazzell, Marcia Libert and Jean Wagoner; sister Alyson (Mark) Kunkle; brothers Andy Beal and Tyler (Megan) Beal; step brothers and sisters Eric and Kelly Barnes, Ryan Wagoner and Krista (Chris) Gilmore; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews including Charlotte; and his dogs Konig and Otis. Due to COVID19 private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with Facebook livestream at 1:30 Saturday May 2, 2020 on the Memorial Home Facebook page. A public memorial tribute will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA 21 Walter St Springfield, Ohio 45506 or Equality Springfield PO Box 506 Springfield, Ohio 45501. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020