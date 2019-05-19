ROBERTS, Shearl J. Age 88, of Kettering, entered into the presence of God on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Christian) Roberts and his sister, Doll Kolb and surviving nieces, Helen Tegtmeyer and Eileen Berner. Shearl was born in Dayton and preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Lucy (Inkrott) Roberts. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Marie (Roberts) Suchecki, grandchildren Adam (Erin) Suchecki and Christian (Angelea) Suchecki; son Brian (Carol); grandchildren Dr. Nicholas (Dr. Amanda), Dr. M. Katelin Kanoza (Nick Kanoza), and Kevin, son Thomas (Linda); grandchildren, Erin and Andrew; son Shaun, grandchildren Dr. Joseph Graham (Teresa), Noah (fianc?e Miranda Ball), and Patrick; son Christopher (Peggy), grandchildren Ann, Sarah and Matthew; and son, Charles (Amy), grandchildren Alycen and Nathan. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Liam, Violet, Archie, and Daniel, and one on the way. Visitation will be held at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-8 pm. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420, with visitation at 9:00 AM, prior to Mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409, immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, 1100 Spaatz Street, PO Box 1903, WPAFB, OH 45433 or the University of Dayton Advancement, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary