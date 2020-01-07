|
CASTLE, Sheila J. Age 74 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 5, 1945 to the late Elbert and Kathryn (Vance) McClure in Springfield. In addition to her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her two brothers, David and Mark McClure. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Kelly (Rey Diaz) Wood and Jason (Janie) Castle; grandchildren: Brandon (Cat), Randi (Sam), Kelsey, Justin (Veronica) and Nathan (Courtney); great-grandchildren: Skylar, McKenzie, Aaiden, Rylan, Bella, Toby, Tatum, Ryan, Isla, Osiris and Baby Bean on the way. Sheila is also survived by her brother, Kevin (Kelly) McClure and special cousin Carol Ann and good friend Ron Wood Sr. She was the craft queen who enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well as playing cards with her friends at United Senior Services. Sheila served her country in the Air National Guard and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with sharing of memories beginning at 6:00 p.m. Military honors to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020