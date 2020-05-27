Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
More Obituaries for Sheila DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila DANIEL


1962 - 2020
Sheila DANIEL Obituary
DANIEL, Sheila Sue 58, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Sheila was born April 9, 1962 to Harold York and Sue (Waters) York, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her beloved husband of 33 years, Robert Daniel. Sheila leaves, to cherish her memory, her sons, Allen (Janette) Daniel and John Daniel; daughter Julie Tigner; grandchildren Billy, Charlie, Hallie, Skylar, John (Shelby) Jr., Anthony (Emily), Jackie (Casey), Jacob, Rhea; 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother Greg (Wendy) York, sister Cathy (Sandy) York, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a 1980 graduate of Beavercreek High School. There will be a gathering of family and friends Thursday, May 28, 2020 starting at 12:00 pm followed by a celebration of Sheila's life at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Messages of sympathy and support to Sheila's family may be shared at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020
