|
|
HILL, Sheila Ann Bochenek Ullmer Age 84, formerly of Riverview, FL passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Granger, IN. She was born July 6, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Edward and Teresa Bochenek. On June 21, 1974 she married David T. Hill, her devoted husband. He called her his "Pooh Bear" and preceded her in death on September 12, 2018. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon Roser (John), Michael Ullmer (Fran Purnal), Richard Ullmer (Toni), William Ullmer (Deirdre) and James Ullmer (Laura); step-children: David Hill and Sidney Leonard (Brian); 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who will all miss her smile; siblings: Delores Christiansen (Eric), Marilyn Hannahs (John) and Edward Bochenek; many nieces and nephews. Sheila and Dave enjoyed retirement in Phoenix, AZ and Florida before returning to the South Bend, IN area to be closer to family. Sheila visited all 50 states during her lifetime. She and Dave enjoyed treating their family to many memorable vacations. A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sheila's memory to . Local arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. To share a memory of Sheila or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020